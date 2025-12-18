Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault on Students

A government teacher was arrested for allegedly beating two Class 9 students with a stick at a school in Saran, police reported on Thursday.

The incident was recorded by a fellow student and the video has since surfaced online. The accused teacher, identified as Narender Rathi, allegedly hit the students' soles with a cane in front of their classmates after they reportedly left school without informing the teachers.

The police confirmed that an FIR was registered after the video was posted online. While Rathi was released on bail after joining the investigation, the school committee has been asked to submit a report. A medical examination showed no serious injuries, but the investigation continues, according to local authorities.

