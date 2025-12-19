Reclaiming History: African Artefacts Spark Debate on Colonial Past at British Museum

A museum in Britain has opened a new gallery showcasing thousands of African artefacts to engage the public in a dialogue about colonial-era looting and restitution. The Manchester Museum aims to address the complex histories and questionable acquisition methods of its 40,000 African objects, many of which remain in storage.

Sylvia Mgbeahurike of the Igbo Community Greater Manchester, a co-creator of the initiative, remarked on the varied provenance of these artefacts, which were acquired through trade, anthropology, confiscation, and looting during the British Empire. The gallery, named Africa Hub, examines the contentious issue of whether the objects should be returned to their original communities or celebrated in new ways.

As global calls to return looted artefacts grow, the museum highlights the gaps in its records, which often omit information about the creators and original owners of these items. With some restitution efforts underway in Europe, advocates urge governments to address legal gaps allowing institutions to retain and display such cultural heritage.

