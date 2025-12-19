Left Menu

Reclaiming History: African Artefacts Spark Debate on Colonial Past at British Museum

A new gallery at the Manchester Museum displays thousands of African artefacts, aiming to spark discussion on colonial-era looting and restitution. The initiative seeks public input on the origins and returns of these items, amid growing calls for repatriation of looted cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:43 IST
Reclaiming History: African Artefacts Spark Debate on Colonial Past at British Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A museum in Britain has opened a new gallery showcasing thousands of African artefacts to engage the public in a dialogue about colonial-era looting and restitution. The Manchester Museum aims to address the complex histories and questionable acquisition methods of its 40,000 African objects, many of which remain in storage.

Sylvia Mgbeahurike of the Igbo Community Greater Manchester, a co-creator of the initiative, remarked on the varied provenance of these artefacts, which were acquired through trade, anthropology, confiscation, and looting during the British Empire. The gallery, named Africa Hub, examines the contentious issue of whether the objects should be returned to their original communities or celebrated in new ways.

As global calls to return looted artefacts grow, the museum highlights the gaps in its records, which often omit information about the creators and original owners of these items. With some restitution efforts underway in Europe, advocates urge governments to address legal gaps allowing institutions to retain and display such cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025