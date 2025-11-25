Delhi Schools Pioneer Real-World Learning with New Entrepreneurship Manual

In an innovative shift from traditional education methods, the Delhi government has launched an entrepreneurship manual aimed at fostering real-world problem-solving skills among students. Inspired by the resilience portrayed in '12th Fail', the manual encourages students to embark on entrepreneurial journeys starting from the classroom.

The New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) programme, introduced earlier this year, serves as a foundational framework to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking in students from Classes 8 to 12. The manual provides a series of activities designed to promote skills such as teamwork, self-belief, and creativity, moving away from memory-based learning.

In one of its standout activities, 'Role Model Research and Talk Show', students study figures like Manoj Kumar Sharma for lessons on resilience. Senior students progress to practical steps in entrepreneurship, including defining visions and creating MVPs, with examples from industry leaders. The manual emphasizes entrepreneurship as a mindset and prepares students for the startup ecosystem.