FedEx and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Unite for Logistics Education Revolution

FedEx has signed a Letter of Intent with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to collaborate on logistics education, focusing on skill development and industry exposure. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering practical learning experiences and insights into current logistics trends and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

FedEx, a leading express transportation firm, has entered into a promising partnership with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to enhance logistics education. This collaboration, formalized through a Letter of Intent, focuses on developing students' skills and providing industry exposure.

This initiative outlines a comprehensive plan to engage academia and industry through co-developed learning modules, real-world case studies, guest lectures, and workshops, all designed to provide students with practical insights into logistics operations.

The partnership seeks to keep students abreast of the latest trends and challenges in the logistics sector, aiming to produce job-ready graduates. It underscores the importance of integrating digitalization and advanced technology in logistics education, as emphasized by the vice presidents of both organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

