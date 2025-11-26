AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

In a historic achievement, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has been awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) following a reevaluation process.

Initially rated with an 'A' grade, the university successfully appealed for a reassessment, marking its first-ever application to NAAC. The announcement sparked celebrations as teachers, officials, and employees congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof J P Pandey.

NAAC's assessment took place from June 17 to 19, involving an on-site inspection and virtual evaluations. The upgraded grade is expected to facilitate the expansion of AKTU's online courses and bolster its national reputation, enhancing access to central schemes, research grants, and projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)