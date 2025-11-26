Left Menu

AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has been upgraded to an A+ grade by NAAC after a reassessment. A collective effort led to this achievement, which will help the university expand online courses and gain national recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:53 IST
AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has been awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) following a reevaluation process.

Initially rated with an 'A' grade, the university successfully appealed for a reassessment, marking its first-ever application to NAAC. The announcement sparked celebrations as teachers, officials, and employees congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof J P Pandey.

NAAC's assessment took place from June 17 to 19, involving an on-site inspection and virtual evaluations. The upgraded grade is expected to facilitate the expansion of AKTU's online courses and bolster its national reputation, enhancing access to central schemes, research grants, and projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

