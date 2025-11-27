Left Menu

XLRI Unveils Global PGDM Tracks with Top International Partners

XLRI has launched a new PGDM program with international specialisation tracks in collaboration with esteemed U.S. and French universities. This initiative aims to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge in fields like business analytics and sports management, fulfilling the global demand for skilled managers in emerging sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:10 IST
XLRI Unveils Global PGDM Tracks with Top International Partners
  • Country:
  • India

XLRI – Xavier School of Management has announced the launch of its new PGDM (BM) program featuring International Specialization Tracks, made possible through collaborations with prestigious universities in the United States and France. This strategic initiative aims to address the increasing global demand for well-rounded managerial talent.

These tracks are designed to cater to new-age sectors, characterized by intricate business models and high-tech adoption. The program merges XLRI's first-year PGDM curriculum with advanced specialization courses offered by global partners, enabling students to earn dual degrees upon completion.

Courses will be available for the 2026-28 cohort, involving collaborations with George Washington University, Syracuse University, Rutgers University, and IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School. The program ensures exposure to extensive domain-specific knowledge, significantly surpassing traditional MBA offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

 India
2
India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
3
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
4

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025