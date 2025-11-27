XLRI Unveils Global PGDM Tracks with Top International Partners

XLRI – Xavier School of Management has announced the launch of its new PGDM (BM) program featuring International Specialization Tracks, made possible through collaborations with prestigious universities in the United States and France. This strategic initiative aims to address the increasing global demand for well-rounded managerial talent.

These tracks are designed to cater to new-age sectors, characterized by intricate business models and high-tech adoption. The program merges XLRI's first-year PGDM curriculum with advanced specialization courses offered by global partners, enabling students to earn dual degrees upon completion.

Courses will be available for the 2026-28 cohort, involving collaborations with George Washington University, Syracuse University, Rutgers University, and IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School. The program ensures exposure to extensive domain-specific knowledge, significantly surpassing traditional MBA offerings.

