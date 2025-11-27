Left Menu

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal’s Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the School Service Commission's adherence to transparency in executing a new recruitment process for teaching roles, following a Supreme Court directive that nullified thousands of jobs. The initiative promises transparency with unique methods to prevent irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:21 IST
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission is undergoing a transparent overhaul to recruit teaching staff in compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling. Education Minister Bratya Basu noted their commitment to completing this process effectively by December 31, after previous appointments were deemed illegitimate.

This decision came after the court invalidated 25,753 appointments, citing a flawed recruitment system from 2016. The minister emphasized that their innovative approach, including unreleased model answers and ensuring no tainted candidates participate, marks a first in India's recruitment history.

Facing questions about political interference, Basu dismissed concerns about potential court challenges, underscoring the government's focus on reinstating jobs through a fair process, rather than political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

 India
3
Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Progression

Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Prog...

 India
4
Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025