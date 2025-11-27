West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

The West Bengal School Service Commission is undergoing a transparent overhaul to recruit teaching staff in compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling. Education Minister Bratya Basu noted their commitment to completing this process effectively by December 31, after previous appointments were deemed illegitimate.

This decision came after the court invalidated 25,753 appointments, citing a flawed recruitment system from 2016. The minister emphasized that their innovative approach, including unreleased model answers and ensuring no tainted candidates participate, marks a first in India's recruitment history.

Facing questions about political interference, Basu dismissed concerns about potential court challenges, underscoring the government's focus on reinstating jobs through a fair process, rather than political maneuvering.

