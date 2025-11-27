Left Menu

West Bengal SSC Unveils Fresh List of 'Tainted' Candidates

The West Bengal School Service Commission released a detailed list of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 SLST, in compliance with a Calcutta High Court order. The list includes personal details but excludes school affiliations. This follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of over 25,000 teaching positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:12 IST
West Bengal SSC Unveils Fresh List of 'Tainted' Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has issued a comprehensive list of 1,806 candidates deemed 'tainted' from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers. This release responds to a directive from the Calcutta High Court demanding full disclosure of these candidates' information.

The updated list includes candidates' names, their parents' names, subjects taught, roll numbers, and birth dates. However, it does not detail the schools where these candidates were employed for nearly a decade. An SSC official clarified that these individuals did not participate in the recruitment test held in September 2025.

This move comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision which annulled the qualifications of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from the 2016 SLST, declaring the selection process irreparably compromised. Transparency is aimed at correcting past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025