West Bengal SSC Unveils Fresh List of 'Tainted' Candidates

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has issued a comprehensive list of 1,806 candidates deemed 'tainted' from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers. This release responds to a directive from the Calcutta High Court demanding full disclosure of these candidates' information.

The updated list includes candidates' names, their parents' names, subjects taught, roll numbers, and birth dates. However, it does not detail the schools where these candidates were employed for nearly a decade. An SSC official clarified that these individuals did not participate in the recruitment test held in September 2025.

This move comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision which annulled the qualifications of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from the 2016 SLST, declaring the selection process irreparably compromised. Transparency is aimed at correcting past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)