Student Fury Unleashed: AJSU Party Rally Highlights Scholarship Crisis
The students' wing of AJSU Party organized a march protesting delayed scholarships for thousands of students, accusing the state government of withholding funds. They demanded transparency on pending applications and urged the governor to intervene. The protest saw calls for immediate release of scholarship dues.
In response to the alleged withholding of scholarships, the students' wing of the AJSU Party spearheaded a 'Janakrosh March' in Ranchi. This protest aimed to highlight the grievances of students awaiting financial support from the state government.
Commencing from Bapu Vatika in Morabadi Ground, the rally progressed towards Raj Bhavan but was halted at a flyover on Ratu Road. The demonstrators, undeterred, staged a sit-in protest, expressing their dissatisfaction and urging for action.
The protest centered around scholarships for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes students. The agitators claimed that out of the 11.34 lakh eligible students, only 7.45 lakh have received partial funds. The protestors also called for a transparent status display of applications on the e-Kalyan portal.
