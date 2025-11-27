Left Menu

Campus Ban Sparks Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia

Saurabh Tripathi, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, has been banned from campus for the remainder of his program. The ban comes after he was found guilty of organizing an unauthorized march. AISA has condemned the action as a targeted ban on dissent, promising legal action.

Jamia Millia Islamia has enforced a campus-wide ban on a PhD scholar due to his involvement in an unauthorized march, amongst other actions, officials reported. Saurabh Tripathi, linked with AISA, is now restricted from campus access for the remainder of his doctoral studies.

The ban stems from actions deemed disruptive by the university's Discipline Committee, including incidents on May 7 and August 13, and the controversial march on September 19, commemorating the Batla House encounter anniversary. Despite being found guilty after examining evidence, the committee opted for a ban instead of expulsion, acknowledging the resources already invested in his education.

In response, AISA criticized the decision, labeling it a targeted suppression of student dissent, and announced plans to contest the decision legally. Tripathi has similarly vowed to seek judicial intervention against what he considers an injustice. The incident has ignited debates over the balance between security measures and student activism.

