Ex-Counsellor's Deceptive Scheme Exposed in Thane
A former academic counsellor in Thane, Maharashtra, has been charged with cheating after allegedly misusing student data to collect money fraudulently. The accused misleadingly claimed to still be employed by the institute to gather funds directly from students into his personal account, leading to legal action.
Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have filed a First Information Report against a former academic counsellor for allegedly defrauding students by misusing their personal data. The individual, who worked with a prominent educational institute until July, is accused of collecting money fraudulently by presenting himself as an active employee of the institution.
According to police officials, the accused obtained Rs 48,866 under false pretenses, deceiving students into believing he still held his position. The money was supposedly funneled into his personal mobile-linked account without the institute's authorization.
Following an official complaint by the educational institute, legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating, as detailed by the Naupada police station.
