JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to review operational readiness and assess the prevailing security situation in the area.

The Army commander appreciated the steadfast dedication and high state of preparedness of the troops operating under challenging conditions.

''Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Haribudha, Poonch to assess the operational readiness of units deployed in the sector on Thursday,'' the Northern Command said in a post on X.

He was comprehensively briefed on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter terrorism efforts, with particular focus on enhanced surveillance, rapid response mechanisms and reinforced drills integrating technology and innovative tactics.

The Army Commander commended the troops for their steadfast dedication, high state of preparedness and professional excellence in demanding terrain, noting their critical role in strengthening the area's security grid. The interaction further bolstered troops' morale and reinforced the Indian Army's unequivocal commitment to peace and stability in the region, it said.

