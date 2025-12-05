Left Menu

JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:36 IST
JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to review operational readiness and assess the prevailing security situation in the area.

The Army commander appreciated the steadfast dedication and high state of preparedness of the troops operating under challenging conditions.

''Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Haribudha, Poonch to assess the operational readiness of units deployed in the sector on Thursday,'' the Northern Command said in a post on X.

He was comprehensively briefed on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter terrorism efforts, with particular focus on enhanced surveillance, rapid response mechanisms and reinforced drills integrating technology and innovative tactics.

The Army Commander commended the troops for their steadfast dedication, high state of preparedness and professional excellence in demanding terrain, noting their critical role in strengthening the area's security grid. The interaction further bolstered troops' morale and reinforced the Indian Army's unequivocal commitment to peace and stability in the region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025