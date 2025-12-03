Left Menu

Man held for cheating parents seeking school admissions; cop suspended for providing data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:43 IST
Man held for cheating parents seeking school admissions; cop suspended for providing data
  • Country:
  • India

A case of cheating has been registered here against two persons including a traffic police constable for allegedly duping several people by offering to facilitate school or college admissions for their children.

While Mehfooz Zaki Ahmed Sheikh alias Rajesh Kotwani was arrested last week, co-accused constable Amol Dattatreya Awaghade was put under suspension after the offences came to light, said an official of BKC police station on Wednesday. Sheikh allegedly clicked pictures of the number plates of cars arriving outside schools and colleges, and sent them to the constable, he said.

Awaghade obtained information about the people driving in these cars from official data, using the e-challan machine used to fine vehicles breaking traffic rules, the official added.

Sheikh then contacted these persons, and offered to arrange admission for their children in a particular school or college for a certain ''fee''.

The concerned schools and colleges remained unaware of this racket.

After several parents complained of losing money to this kind of cheating, BKC police formed an investigation team and arrested Sheikh last week. During the interrogation, he allegedly named Awaghade as his source of information.

The constable was suspended on November 28 and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025