Man held for cheating parents seeking school admissions; cop suspended for providing data

A case of cheating has been registered here against two persons including a traffic police constable for allegedly duping several people by offering to facilitate school or college admissions for their children.

While Mehfooz Zaki Ahmed Sheikh alias Rajesh Kotwani was arrested last week, co-accused constable Amol Dattatreya Awaghade was put under suspension after the offences came to light, said an official of BKC police station on Wednesday. Sheikh allegedly clicked pictures of the number plates of cars arriving outside schools and colleges, and sent them to the constable, he said.

Awaghade obtained information about the people driving in these cars from official data, using the e-challan machine used to fine vehicles breaking traffic rules, the official added.

Sheikh then contacted these persons, and offered to arrange admission for their children in a particular school or college for a certain ''fee''.

The concerned schools and colleges remained unaware of this racket.

After several parents complained of losing money to this kind of cheating, BKC police formed an investigation team and arrested Sheikh last week. During the interrogation, he allegedly named Awaghade as his source of information.

The constable was suspended on November 28 and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, the police official said.

