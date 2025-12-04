Manamela demands urgent action from VUT over alleged criminal degree-selling ring

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela has voiced deep concern over emerging reports that a degree-selling syndicate may be operating within the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), allegedly involving foreign nationals and potentially implicating members of the institution’s internal structures.

The allegations suggest that academic qualifications may have been fraudulently issued or sold in exchange for payment — a criminal offence under South African law and a direct threat to the credibility of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Concerns Over Delayed Action by University Leadership

Manamela highlighted his alarm at claims that senior VUT management may have been informed about the alleged scheme as early as 2024. According to whistleblower reports, credible evidence was provided to university officials, but no decisive action was taken for more than a year.

The Deputy Minister said such delays undermine the integrity of South Africa’s higher education system and raise serious questions about governance and accountability within the institution.

“It is unacceptable for allegations of this magnitude, which threaten the integrity of our National Qualifications Framework, to be met with administrative delays,” Manamela said. “If management knew about this a year ago, as alleged, simply ‘investigating’ is no longer enough. We need to know why the perpetrators were supposedly left in the system to potentially corrupt the 2026 intake.”

Ministry Demands Immediate Report and Accountability

In an effort to fast-track clarity and intervention, Manamela has formally written to the VUT Council Chairperson. He has demanded a preliminary report by Friday, 5 December 2025, outlining:

A full timeline explaining the alleged 12-month delay

Evidence that appropriate consequence management processes have been initiated

Details of urgent measures implemented to protect the integrity of the 2026 registration and admissions cycle

The Ministry also wants assurances that student records, application systems and administrative processes are secure from manipulation while investigations continue.

Possible Criminal Investigation by Hawks

Manamela stressed that the alleged selling of qualifications is not merely a governance lapse but a criminal matter. If the university’s internal investigation proves inadequate or compromised, the Department of Higher Education and Training is prepared to escalate the case to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Such escalation would allow investigators to probe potential fraud, corruption, organised criminal conduct and any involvement of external syndicates or university officials.

Broader Implications for Higher Education Integrity

The incident has reignited national discussion about the vulnerability of institutions to academic fraud, qualification manipulation and syndicate-linked corruption. Education experts warn that degree-selling schemes could undermine public trust, devalue legitimate qualifications, and compromise industries that rely on accredited graduates.

The Ministry emphasised that restoring confidence requires transparent communication, strict sanctions, improved institutional controls and better protection for whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing.

As the country awaits VUT’s preliminary report, public pressure continues to build for swift, transparent and enforceable consequences to ensure the scandal does not affect future student intakes or damage the reputation of the higher education sector.