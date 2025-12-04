Left Menu

AISA calls for march to Jharkhand assembly over fee hike, delayed scholarship amount payment

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:19 IST
Members of CPI(ML) Liberation's student wing AISA will stage a march from Birsa Munda Chowk to the new Jharkhand Assembly building in Ranchi on Friday, protesting delayed payment of scholarship amounts, a 25 per cent hike in matric and intermediate exam fees, and mandatory PEN numbers.

The announcement was made by All India Students' Association (AISA) Jharkhand secretary Triloki Nath, Ranchi district secretary Sanjana Mehta and district president Vijay Kumar while addressing reporters in Ranchi on Thursday.

''Scholarship amounts for the 2024-25 academic session have not been released, leaving lakhs of students in financial distress. Many are struggling to pay fees, rent and daily expenses, pushing several to the brink of dropping out of studies,'' claimed Triloki Nath.

''Students also claimed exam fee hikes and Permanent Education Number (PEN) requirements have excluded a large number of economically weaker students from completing exam procedures,'' alleged Sanjana Mehta.

''We would intensify our agitation if the lawmakers do not roll back the fee hike and other demands pertaining to students,'' Mehta said.

Earlier, AJSU Chhatra Morcha had organised a march over similar issues.

The AISA leaders appealed to all students across Jharkhand to join their march to the Vidhan Sabha in large numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

