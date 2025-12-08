Greek Farmers' Protests Shake Nation Amid EU Subsidy Scandal

Greek farmers intensified their protests by disrupting traffic at key border crossings and an airport on Crete, escalating frustrations over delayed EU subsidies due to corruption probes. Thousands of trucks participated in nationwide blockades, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose tenure has been affected by the controversy, has urged the farmers to cease the blockades, emphasizing the government's willingness for dialogue. This follows accusations by European prosecutors in February that numerous farmers, aided by state employees, fraudulently claimed EU funding.

In response, the Greek government aims to reform the state agency OPEKEPE, tasked with handling the subsidies, and has initiated its own investigation into the applications and tax records of over 40,000 farmers. Despite promises to distribute €3.7 billion in subsidies this year, delays are evident, leading to some violent farmer rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)