Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Navy Extends Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy's Operation Sagar Bandhu involves deploying four ships, including INS Gharial, to assist Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. The mission provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief, demonstrating strong India-Sri Lanka ties. Additional support includes an airlifted field hospital and an Indian Army task force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:58 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Gharial and three additional vessels as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, offering much-needed humanitarian aid to cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka. The initiative highlights the robust bilateral ties between the two countries, officials announced on Monday.

Previously, ships like INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri were instrumental in delivering relief and conducting aerial search and rescue missions within the island nation. The Defence Ministry confirmed this maritime mission's scope in a statement today.

The operation underscores India's rapid and extensive response following Cyclone Ditwah, which devastated Sri Lanka. Efforts include supporting immediate rescue and supply chains through naval deployments and airlifting a para field hospital from India to address critical needs. The operation showcases India's commitment to aiding the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

