CAG Report Uncovers Education Shortcomings in Odisha

The CAG report highlights severe challenges in Odisha's government-run schools, including high dropout rates, infrastructure shortcomings, and unfavorable pupil-teacher ratios. Despite some improvements, the state's goal of universal school education remains unmet due to persistent issues affecting student retention and educational quality between 2018 and 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed significant shortcomings in Odisha's government-run schools, casting doubt on the state's efforts to achieve universal school education. The findings were part of a report tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

The audit examined 108 government schools across 12 blocks in various districts and covered the financial years from 2018-19 to 2022-23. While there were some improvements in infrastructure, many schools still lacked adequate facilities, and student dropout rates remained high, the report noted.

The CAG highlighted that factors such as insufficient teaching staff and limited vocational education offerings adversely affected the quality of education. It also cited issues like students being deprived of free uniforms and bicycle incentives as additional reasons for the high dropout rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

