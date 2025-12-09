Cross-Border Academic Synergy: Mizoram and Myanmar Unite
Mizoram University and the Institute of Chin Affairs in Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote academic collaboration. The agreement will introduce courses, facilitate student admissions, and foster research partnerships, aiming to strengthen cultural and educational ties and provide opportunities for students to learn Burmese.
Mizoram University has inked a new partnership with Myanmar's Institute of Chin Affairs to bolster academic collaboration, officials revealed this Tuesday.
The agreement outlines areas of mutual cooperation between the institutions, such as introducing a diploma course in spoken Burmese and admitting Myanmar students to Mizoram University.
This alliance aims to enhance educational ties and encourage cultural exchange, beneficially impacting over 31,000 Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram.
