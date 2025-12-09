Cross-Border Academic Synergy: Mizoram and Myanmar Unite

Mizoram University has inked a new partnership with Myanmar's Institute of Chin Affairs to bolster academic collaboration, officials revealed this Tuesday.

The agreement outlines areas of mutual cooperation between the institutions, such as introducing a diploma course in spoken Burmese and admitting Myanmar students to Mizoram University.

This alliance aims to enhance educational ties and encourage cultural exchange, beneficially impacting over 31,000 Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram.

