Arunachal Pradesh Sees a Leap in Education Outcomes with Parakh 2024

In a breakthrough development, Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a notable improvement in educational outcomes, as reflected in the Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report. The state now ranks 17th out of 36 states and Union territories, marking a significant step up from its previous position.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu attributed this advancement to the successful implementation of education reforms across the state. He expressed optimism about the state's educational trajectory and emphasized the significant progress observed in language learning, particularly at the middle and secondary levels.

The Parakh 2024 assessment showcases improvements across multiple grades, with Arunachal Pradesh ranking 12th in Grade 9, 14th in Grade 6, and 24th in Grade 3. This upward trend is driven by ongoing educational reforms aimed at achieving the state's vision of Shiksit Arunachal, Viksit Arunachal 2029. This progress has been a collective effort, involving teachers, students, and education officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)