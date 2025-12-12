Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Sees a Leap in Education Outcomes with Parakh 2024

Arunachal Pradesh has significantly improved its educational outcomes, securing the 17th position in the latest Parakh 2024 report out of 36 states and Union territories. Chief Minister Pema Khandu attributes this to successful education reforms, highlighting notable progress in language learning and improvements across multiple grades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:34 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Sees a Leap in Education Outcomes with Parakh 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough development, Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a notable improvement in educational outcomes, as reflected in the Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report. The state now ranks 17th out of 36 states and Union territories, marking a significant step up from its previous position.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu attributed this advancement to the successful implementation of education reforms across the state. He expressed optimism about the state's educational trajectory and emphasized the significant progress observed in language learning, particularly at the middle and secondary levels.

The Parakh 2024 assessment showcases improvements across multiple grades, with Arunachal Pradesh ranking 12th in Grade 9, 14th in Grade 6, and 24th in Grade 3. This upward trend is driven by ongoing educational reforms aimed at achieving the state's vision of Shiksit Arunachal, Viksit Arunachal 2029. This progress has been a collective effort, involving teachers, students, and education officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025