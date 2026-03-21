Himachal's Budget Blues: Revenue Grant Debate and New Developments

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27, expressing concern over financial losses after the recent discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant by the Centre.

The discontinued grant has reportedly led to annual losses of Rs 8,105 crore for the state. Opposition BJP members interrupted Sukhu's speech, accusing them of not supporting the state in retaining the grant.

Despite disruptions, Sukhu announced plans for an aerocity in Kangra, a rise in milk procurement prices, and the establishment of a women's tourism fund, aiming to bolster the state's financial and developmental prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)