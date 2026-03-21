Left Menu

Himachal's Budget Blues: Revenue Grant Debate and New Developments

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 54,928-crore budget, highlighting the financial strain due to the halted revenue deficit grant, causing Rs 8,105 crore losses annually. Proposals include developing an aerocity and a women's tourism fund, amid opposition disruptions and comparisons with other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:50 IST
Himachal's Budget Blues: Revenue Grant Debate and New Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27, expressing concern over financial losses after the recent discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant by the Centre.

The discontinued grant has reportedly led to annual losses of Rs 8,105 crore for the state. Opposition BJP members interrupted Sukhu's speech, accusing them of not supporting the state in retaining the grant.

Despite disruptions, Sukhu announced plans for an aerocity in Kangra, a rise in milk procurement prices, and the establishment of a women's tourism fund, aiming to bolster the state's financial and developmental prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026