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Call for Urgent Probe in Hospital Fire Tragedy

The Opposition Congress has demanded an investigation into the death of five patients allegedly linked to a fire at a Government Medical College. The deaths, said to have occurred after patients were removed from life-support, have sparked accusations of negligence and mismanagement within the state's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:48 IST
Call for Urgent Probe in Hospital Fire Tragedy
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The Opposition Congress has intensified pressure on authorities after claiming negligence led to the deaths of five patients in a hospital fire on March 17 at the Government Medical College.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan announced the demand for a swift investigation, asserting that the deaths shook the entire state. Despite reassurances from hospital authorities regarding the safety of patients, families of the deceased suspect the removal of life-support systems may have worsened their relatives' conditions.

Satheesan accused the state's healthcare system of significant lapses and highlighted individual cases, such as that of Saneesh, who died shortly after recovering from surgery. He urged the health department and police to expedite a formal inquiry to address the alleged management failures.

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