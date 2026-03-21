Unexpected Strike: Natanz Uranium Facility Under Fire
The U.S. and Israel launched a strategic attack on Iran's Natanz uranium-enrichment facility without causing radioactive leaks. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, nearby residents faced no risk as a result of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:43 IST
The United States and Israel carried out a strategic strike on Iran's Natanz uranium-enrichment facility early Saturday, according to reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The attack, which targeted the sensitive nuclear site, resulted in no radioactive leaks, ensuring the safety of the local population.
Tasnim confirmed that nearby residents were not put at risk following the military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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