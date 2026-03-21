Outrage Erupts Over UNI Office Sealing: Press Freedom Threatened
Left leaders criticized the Delhi Police for sealing UNI's office, labeling it an intimidation tactic against the press. They condemned the treatment of journalists and demanded accountability. The police, executing a court order, denied any wrongdoing, claiming the eviction was legally conducted and recorded.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, Delhi Police have sealed the offices of the news agency UNI, which left leaders are calling a blatant intimidation tactic aimed at silencing the press.
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized the operation on social media, denouncing the aggressive conduct of the authorities, as journalists were allegedly removed forcefully, some even dragged out without notice.
Despite the police citing adherence to legal protocols, including videography, the press community has labeled the actions a severe breach of press freedom and demanded urgent accountability and reform.
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