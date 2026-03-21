Outrage Erupts Over UNI Office Sealing: Press Freedom Threatened

In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, Delhi Police have sealed the offices of the news agency UNI, which left leaders are calling a blatant intimidation tactic aimed at silencing the press.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized the operation on social media, denouncing the aggressive conduct of the authorities, as journalists were allegedly removed forcefully, some even dragged out without notice.

Despite the police citing adherence to legal protocols, including videography, the press community has labeled the actions a severe breach of press freedom and demanded urgent accountability and reform.