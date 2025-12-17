Manhunt Intensifies: Brown University Campus Shooting Suspect Still at Large
Authorities in Providence seek the public's help in identifying a gunman who killed two students at Brown University. Despite video evidence and a prolonged manhunt, the suspect remains unidentified. Local residents and students are anxious as enhanced security measures are implemented across the campus.
Authorities continue to search for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two Brown University students over the weekend. Even after 72 hours, the identity of the gunman remains unknown, leaving residents of the College Hill neighborhood and university community on edge.
Amid heightened tensions, Providence Police have released surveillance footage showing the suspect near the crime scene. Officials believe the gunman was casing the site hours before the attack, but they lack a clear motive. The suspect, seen wearing dark clothes and a face mask, fled post-shooting, prompting a widespread manhunt.
In the wake of the attack, anxiety runs high as schools close and residents fear for their safety. Enhanced security measures are now in place at Brown University, as officials work diligently through 200 tips from the public to apprehend the shooter.
