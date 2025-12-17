Left Menu

Joshua Rudd: Nominated to Lead U.S. Cyber Security

President Donald Trump has nominated Joshua Rudd, currently deputy commander of Indo-Pacific Command, to lead the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, as reported by the Washington Post. The nomination has been officially sent to Congress this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:54 IST
Joshua Rudd: Nominated to Lead U.S. Cyber Security
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Joshua Rudd for a crucial role as head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

Rudd, who currently holds the position of deputy commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, has been selected due to his extraordinary leadership and technical skills.

The nomination reached Congress this week, as reported by sources cited in the Washington Post, marking a pivotal step in strengthening the nation's cyber defenses.

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025