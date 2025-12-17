Joshua Rudd: Nominated to Lead U.S. Cyber Security

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Joshua Rudd for a crucial role as head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

Rudd, who currently holds the position of deputy commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, has been selected due to his extraordinary leadership and technical skills.

The nomination reached Congress this week, as reported by sources cited in the Washington Post, marking a pivotal step in strengthening the nation's cyber defenses.