Bharat Mata Controversy: Kerala University's Registrar Transferred Amid Reconciliation Talks

K S Anil Kumar, the Kerala University Registrar embroiled in the Bharat Mata controversy with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has been transferred back to his original college, according to official sources.

The decision follows his request and is seen as part of an emerging reconciliation between the state government and Lok Bhavan over administrative challenges at the university.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has been instructed to reinstate Kumar, signaling a thaw in tensions as agreements to appoint new Vice-Chancellors at Kerala universities move forward.

