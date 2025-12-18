Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Tribal Education with 235 New Hostels

The Odisha government has approved building 235 hostels for tribal and backward class students, enhancing educational opportunities. Announced at the 'Sargiful' festival, the initiative is part of a broader focus on SC/ST student development, including scholarships and incentives to promote academic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:29 IST
Odisha Boosts Tribal Education with 235 New Hostels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Odisha government has sanctioned the construction of 235 new hostels specifically for tribal and backward class students. This announcement came from SC and ST Development Minister Nityanand Gond during the inaugural session of the state's 'Sargiful' festival.

The initiative aims to bolster the educational journey of these students, who are part of the 5.5 lakh enrolments across 1,765 educational institutions in the region. Minister Gond highlighted the provision of incentives and scholarships to further support the academic progress of SC and ST students under various schemes.

The 'Sargiful' festival, held annually, serves as a platform for showcasing and nurturing the talents of these young individuals. The event witnesses participation from students and teachers from diverse educational institutions, fostering a conducive environment for growth and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025