Odisha Boosts Tribal Education with 235 New Hostels

In a significant development, the Odisha government has sanctioned the construction of 235 new hostels specifically for tribal and backward class students. This announcement came from SC and ST Development Minister Nityanand Gond during the inaugural session of the state's 'Sargiful' festival.

The initiative aims to bolster the educational journey of these students, who are part of the 5.5 lakh enrolments across 1,765 educational institutions in the region. Minister Gond highlighted the provision of incentives and scholarships to further support the academic progress of SC and ST students under various schemes.

The 'Sargiful' festival, held annually, serves as a platform for showcasing and nurturing the talents of these young individuals. The event witnesses participation from students and teachers from diverse educational institutions, fostering a conducive environment for growth and recognition.

