Supreme Court Regularizes Dental Degrees Amid Penalties

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by regularizing Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees for students from private dental colleges in Rajasthan. This decision follows the relaxation granted in NEET percentile for the academic year 2016-17. The move provides relief to students, ensuring their hard-earned degrees remain valid.

In a strong message to private institutions and the state authorities, Justices J K Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi imposed heavy penalties for violating admission norms. The erring colleges face fines, while Rajasthan's government has been directed to deposit funds with the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority.

To achieve justice, Article 142 of the Indian Constitution was invoked. Students benefiting from this ruling are required to commit to pro-bono work during emergencies in Rajasthan. The court underscored the importance of adhering to NEET merit standards, criticizing the breach of regulations in admissions.

