Unprecedented 2026 Sports Calendar: World Cup and More

The 2026 sports calendar is set to be one of the busiest and most exciting in history, highlighted by the largest ever soccer World Cup hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. This global event, scheduled for June 11 to July 19, will feature 48 nations and 104 matches, culminating in a highly anticipated final in New Jersey.

The year begins with winter sports at the forefront as Italy hosts the Milano Cortina Olympics and Paralympics in February and March. These events will feature the remarkable comeback of skiing legend Lindsey Vonn at age 41, alongside a key decision from the International Olympic Committee regarding transgender athletes.

March will see World Cup playoffs for the final six spots for the main tournament, with Italy among the hopefuls. As summer approaches, the focus shifts entirely to soccer, overshadowing other sports such as tennis and Formula One, as the global soccer spectacle captures the world's attention.

