Ramayana Unveiled: Bridging Tradition and Modern Education at IIT Roorkee

An international conference at IIT Roorkee explores the educational value of the Ramayana. Scholars, seers, and researchers converge to discuss Indian knowledge traditions. Highlights include the release of the 'Gita Word Index' and posthumous awarding of Professor Mahavir Agarwal for his contributions to Sanskrit literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:03 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee inaugurated an international Ramayana conference on Thursday, focusing on the epic's relevance in modern education. The three-day event was jointly organised by IIT Roorkee and Shri Ramcharit Bhavan, USA.

Distinguished scholars and spiritual leaders gathered to delve into Indian knowledge traditions, presenting approximately 150 research papers. IIT Roorkee's Director, Professor K K Pant, emphasized the alignment of the institute's values with the teachings of Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas.

Highlighting fundamental principles from the Ramayana such as social responsibility and ethics, speakers connected these with current global challenges. The late Professor Mahavir Agarwal was honored with the 'Ramayana Ratna' award for his lifetime contributions to Sanskrit literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

