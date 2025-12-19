Australia Takes Control in Thrilling Ashes Test at Adelaide
Australia took a commanding position in the third Ashes test, leading by 102 runs after dismissing England for 286. Australia was 17/1 at lunch in their second innings, following impressive performances by bowlers Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. England's Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer showed resistance, scoring fifties in the first innings.
Australia were 17 for one in their second innings at lunch on day three of the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval, Friday, after dismissing England for 286. Leading by 102 runs, they look poised to extend their dominance in the series.
England's Brydon Carse struck early in the day, dismissing Jake Weatherald lbw. The opener chose not to review, missing a chance to overturn the decision. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne remained not out at lunch.
Earlier, England resumed on 213/8, with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer adding crucial 106 runs for the ninth wicket. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland wrapped up the innings. Australia holds an overall series lead of 2-0.
(With inputs from agencies.)
