Australia Launches National Gun Buyback After Bondi Beach Tragedy

Australia has announced a national gun buyback scheme reminiscent of the post-Port Arthur massacre reforms, following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to reduce firearms in the country, amidst rising antisemitism concerns and Islamic State-related threats.

Australia is set to implement a national gun buyback program following the tragic events at Bondi Beach, where a mass shooting claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed this initiative on Friday in an effort to tighten gun control laws once more.

This decision mirrors the significant reforms that followed the Port Arthur massacre in 1996. The Australian government plans to target surplus and illegal firearms, with costs shared between federal and state governments, as part of this renewed commitment to reduce gun violence.

The announcement comes as the government also faces pressure to address rising antisemitism amidst ongoing threats related to Islamic State, underscored by the detention of seven men in Sydney with potential links to violent activities.

