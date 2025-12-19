Trump's NLRB Nominees Confirmed Amidst Labor Law Turbulence

The U.S. Senate has reinstated the National Labor Relations Board's ability to tackle labor cases by confirming President Donald Trump's nominees, Scott Mayer and James Murphy, on Thursday. Their appointments fill long-standing vacancies, following Trump's controversial dismissal of a board member, an act that had left the board inactive for months.

Mayer, Boeing's chief labor attorney, and Murphy, a retired NLRB staff lawyer, join a reconfigured board likely to revisit decisions favoring unions. These changes come amidst a significant backlog of cases and the previous Democratic influence on labor rulings established during Biden's administration.

Amid controversies, including Trump's unprecedented actions and an impending U.S. Supreme Court decision on agency firings, new general counsel Crystal Carey will guide impactful labor policies. The Senate's confirmations mark pivotal shifts in federal labor law enforcement, with potential wide-reaching impacts on unions and employers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)