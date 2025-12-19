New Parent Portal Updates Give Families Clear Insight Into School Learning

Parents will now have clearer, easier access to what their children are learning at school thanks to major updates to the Ministry of Education’s Parent Portal, Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced. The upgraded digital resource now includes every learning area of the refreshed knowledge-rich curriculum from Year 0 to Year 10, including draft content.

The Parent Portal is designed to give families a transparent view of what their child is expected to learn at each year level, providing clarity at home to match the clarity teachers receive in the refreshed curriculum.

Clearer Curriculum Information for Every Year Level

Minister Stanford said the improvements support the Government’s focus on foundational learning and educational achievement.

“The refreshed curriculum is designed to ensure children are learning the fundamentals they need, and it gives clarity to teachers on what to focus on in the classroom. We’re making sure there’s clarity at home, too.”

Using an interactive format, parents can explore:

subject expectations for each year level

detailed explanations of learning goals

how each subject builds progressively from Year 0 to Year 10

draft content that will soon form part of the final curriculum

This transparency helps parents understand what schools are teaching—and where their children might need extra support.

New Learning Tools for Home Use Over Summer

The upgraded portal will soon be expanded with activities and resources to help parents support learning at home, particularly over the summer break.

The first new addition will be a curriculum-aligned online maths practice tool, freely available for students in Years 3 to 8 from next Tuesday. The tool covers key mathematical skills, including:

basic facts

fractions

rounding

working with money

place value

counting patterns

square numbers

word problems

Additional content will be uploaded in January for students ready to extend their learning further.

Supporting Parents to Support Their Children

Minister Stanford said parents consistently express a desire to be more involved in their child’s education, but often lack simple, reliable information about what is being taught.

“Parents want their children to achieve to the best of their abilities at school, and we’re providing the information and resources they need to be involved in their child’s learning,” she said.

“These updates put educational achievement at the centre of our reforms, making sure all Kiwi kids get the chance to unlock their potential and thrive.”

The Parent Portal will continue to grow as more curriculum resources and tools become available through 2025.