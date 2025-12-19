Panel Formed to Tackle Sewer Connectivity Issues in Greater Noida Villages

The National Green Tribunal has taken a decisive step to address sewer connectivity issues in Greater Noida, directing a panel's formation to ensure that all village households are properly connected to the sewer network.

This action follows a report indicating that 115 out of 124 villages have inadequate sewer connections, with some residents discharging sewage unlawfully and contributing to environmental concerns. The panel includes representatives from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, GNIDA, and the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The tribunal emphasizes full compliance within 10 weeks, warning of environmental compensation for non-compliance. The matter is scheduled for further proceedings on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)