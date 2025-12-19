ED Grills Jai Anmol Ambani in Major Money Laundering Probe

Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of prominent industrialist Anil Ambani, faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi regarding a money laundering investigation tied to an alleged bank loan fraud.

This inquiry is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is set to continue, according to officials. The probe links back to Yes Bank's exposure to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, which surged from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore between 2017 and 2018.

The implicated companies include Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance, both of which contributed to Yes Bank's losses of Rs 3,300 crore through non-performing investments. Anil Ambani has also been questioned in relation to this case.

