Court Slams Freeze on Kamal Rashid Khan's Defamatory Claims

In a temporary ruling, a court restrained Kamal Rashid Khan from defaming producer Vashu Bhagnani, emphasizing the balance between speech and reputation rights. Bhagnani accused Khan of a smear campaign, while Khan stood by his critiques as expressions of free speech. The court seeks a balanced approach, prohibiting future defamatory remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:04 IST
In a significant legal development, a court has temporarily restrained Kamal Rashid Khan from making defamatory statements against film producer Vashu Bhagnani. The ruling highlights the delicate balance between free speech and protecting one's reputation in public forums.

The dispute began when Bhagnani accused Khan of conducting a calculated smear campaign through defamatory tweets and videos. Although Khan argued his critiques were part of his rights as a film critic, the court found his statements harmful to Bhagnani's reputation and privacy.

Civil judge Amit A Laulkar partly allowed Bhagnani's motion for temporary relief, halting further defamatory remarks while denying the request for an unconditional apology, noting the need for comprehensive trial evidence. The court stressed safeguarding reputation without compromising freedom of expression.

