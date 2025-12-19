Court Slams Freeze on Kamal Rashid Khan's Defamatory Claims

In a significant legal development, a court has temporarily restrained Kamal Rashid Khan from making defamatory statements against film producer Vashu Bhagnani. The ruling highlights the delicate balance between free speech and protecting one's reputation in public forums.

The dispute began when Bhagnani accused Khan of conducting a calculated smear campaign through defamatory tweets and videos. Although Khan argued his critiques were part of his rights as a film critic, the court found his statements harmful to Bhagnani's reputation and privacy.

Civil judge Amit A Laulkar partly allowed Bhagnani's motion for temporary relief, halting further defamatory remarks while denying the request for an unconditional apology, noting the need for comprehensive trial evidence. The court stressed safeguarding reputation without compromising freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)