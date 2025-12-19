Delayed Justice: The Struggle for Restored Grant Funding

The U.S. Justice Department is currently handling a backlog of over 170 appeals from law enforcement organizations and crime victim support groups, who are seeking to restore grants canceled by the Trump administration earlier this year. According to a spokesperson, 225 grant appeals were submitted, out of which only 35 have been restored.

In April, more than 350 grants that supported various community-based programs and victim services were terminated. The sweeping cuts have left many organizations in financial distress, forcing them to either suspend services or lay off employees. Critics argue these cuts undermine public safety and vital support systems.

Organizations like the National Organization for Victim Advocacy are still waiting for an appeal decision that could restore necessary funding for critical programs. The Justice Department has been slow to issue new grants as well, exacerbating the funding crisis. The department is under scrutiny for reassigning some funds to other priorities, leaving many essential programs in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)