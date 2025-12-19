Delhi High Court Quashes Fraudulent Bank Account Declaration Against Anmol Ambani

The Delhi High Court overturned the Union Bank of India's declaration of fraud against a company owned by Jai Anmol Ambani, Anil Ambani's son. The court ruled that adequate notice was not provided.

Justice Jyoti Singh noted the absence of a proper show cause notice, deeming the initial fraud classification invalid. The court instructed the bank to send a new notice.

This case pertains to an alleged Rs 228 crore fraud involving Anmol and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, previously classified as a non-performing asset in 2019.

