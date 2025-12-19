Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes Fraudulent Bank Account Declaration Against Anmol Ambani

The Delhi High Court has nullified the Union Bank of India's decision to label Anil Ambani's son, Jai Anmol Ambani's company account as fraudulent, citing lack of proper notice. The court directed the bank to issue a fresh show cause notice with all relevant documents provided to Anmol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi High Court Quashes Fraudulent Bank Account Declaration Against Anmol Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court overturned the Union Bank of India's declaration of fraud against a company owned by Jai Anmol Ambani, Anil Ambani's son. The court ruled that adequate notice was not provided.

Justice Jyoti Singh noted the absence of a proper show cause notice, deeming the initial fraud classification invalid. The court instructed the bank to send a new notice.

This case pertains to an alleged Rs 228 crore fraud involving Anmol and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, previously classified as a non-performing asset in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025