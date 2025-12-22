Left Menu

New AICTE Leader: Delhi University's Singh Takes Charge

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Singh takes on additional role as AICTE Chairman following the end of TG Sitharam's term. Known for his past leadership roles, Singh's appointment will last until a permanent chairman is appointed. He previously led institutions like NCTE and SPA.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:46 IST
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Singh has been given additional responsibility as the Chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The position was previously held by TG Sitharam, whose term concluded on December 20, according to Ministry of Education sources.

Singh's extensive career includes having served as the Chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and as Director of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). He was the 23rd Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and has also led Delhi Technological University.

Over the years, Singh has held numerous high-profile positions, such as Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology and Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda, showcasing his seasoned leadership in educational institutions.

