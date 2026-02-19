Left Menu

Australia Plans Forensic Review After T20 World Cup Disappointment

Australia's cricket team will conduct a forensic review following their early exit from the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Injuries to key players and unexpected defeats to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe led to their early exit. Selector Tony Dodemaide emphasized the need for strategic planning for future tournaments.

Australia, former T20 World Cup champions, are set to perform a 'forensic review' of their early exit from the ongoing tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The team, ravaged by injuries, failed to progress past the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Key players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missed the tournament due to injuries, while Mitchell Starc retired before the event began. The absence of captain Mitchell Marsh further destabilized the team. Australia lost to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with only a final match against Oman remaining, deemed inconsequential.

Selector Tony Dodemaide announced plans for a comprehensive analysis once the team returns home. He highlighted the necessity to plan strategically for upcoming tournaments, including co-hosting the 2028 T20 World Cup with New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

