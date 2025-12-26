Bangalore Hosts World Conclave 2025, Uniting Leaders from Business, Education, and Entrepreneurship

World Conclave 2025, organized by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, in association with Image Planet was held with great fervor at Vivanta By Taj , Bangaloreon 20thDecember2025. The event saw participation from over 200 top business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs from across the nation. Dignitaries were Shri A Padma Kumar , DIGP, CRPF, Bangalore ; Mohammed Rafi Pasha , Deputy Commissioner GST, Bangalore, Government of Karnataka ; Bharati Magadum , Deputy Director of Factories, Department of Factories Boilers Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Karnataka ; Prof. G Hemantha Kumar , Vice Chancellor, Mysore University ; Gopinath Rao, IEDS , Deputy Director(Retd.), MSME, Govt of India ; Girish Kumar Naidu , Karnataka State Youth Wing Vice president & Chairman of GKCTrust ; Dr.Sanjeev Kumar Bansal , Director Corporate Relation , Asian Arab Chamber Of Commerce ; Dr John Yesudhas - Tech Farming Scientist & CEO , IGO Group ;Dr. Mukund Raj P K - Advisor, Technology Management & Digital Tranformation, NABARD Consultancy Services ; Vedavalli Rangarajan , CEO & Founder , Avinya Edutech Pvt Ltd ; MYOUNGJIN LEE , MJ LEE Co. Ltd. , South Korea The conclave witnessed the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine that aimed at delivering insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business excellence. The magazine was launched with Dr. Deepthi Pendyala, Founder , SSMPE Sports, SSMPE sports private limited and Pink physiotherapy clinic ; Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Kumar , Professor & Head , Alliance University&Gulpreet Singh Arora , Managing DirectorSMSGATEWAYHUB TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD as it's cover page.

And also Product Launched"Avinya Edutech Pvt Ltd"with Vedavalli Rangarajan, CEO & Founder , Avinya Edutech Pvt Ltd .Expressing his enthusiasm, Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation said, "Originality, effectiveness, communication, and creativity define excellence. It is inspiring to see India fostering a strong business-driven ecosystem, and we are proud to contribute to empowering entrepreneurs and future leaders The event began with Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual and captivating tone for the day. Alongside, two panel discussion were also held. The first panel discussion was focused on the topic, "Reimagining Education for a Future-Ready Generation"where eminent people like Ms Dr. Mohammad Abdul Imran Director , Zurich Alpha High School; Dr. S. Bercmans David , Principal , Mother Theresa School( CBSE); Swathi Govindu Founder , Sai Shanthi School & SG Next Academy ; Sukanya Kumar Nambiar Co-Founder & Director , The Preschool Olympiad; Chaitra Reddy Founder, Little Odyssey Preschool. The second round of panel discussion was based on"Leading Innovation: How Leaders Build a Culture of Experimentation" with Dr Sathish Suri , Managing Director , GREENPATH ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY SERVICES ; Mr. Pritam Kumar Agrawal Founder , Hellokids& Riverstone Schools ( 1000+ Chain Of Preschool All Over India ); Dr John Yesudhas Tech Farming Scientist & CEO , IGO Group; Dr Mamatha SatishFounder & CEO , The Innerworld Counseling Centre For Mental Well Being; Shailendra VyaAssociate Country Manager , MSN Labs Private Limited , Trinidad & Tobago ; Mr. Smruti Ranjan Parida , Deputy General Manager , Sysytems& IT Automation, Adani Group . Speaking on women entrepreneurship, Monika Bothra, Founder of The Business Ascent, said, "Women entrepreneurs are powerful catalysts of innovation and inclusive growth. It is inspiring to see more women step into leadership, and we are committed to creating platforms that empower them to scale, lead, and succeed Listed below are the winners of: Winners of World Education Conclave : Akshara House of Children (Preschool) ; Avinya Edutechpvt Ltd ; BASIL BUDS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Mysuru ; Bright Minds Activity Centre ; CONQCORE SOLUTIONS ; Dr Rudrayya M Hiremath ; Dr. S. Bercmans David ; Dr. PAVAN KUMAR J V S ; Dr. Mohammad Abdul Imran ; Dr. Vinod Damodar Smita Malap ; Easel Curriculum ; Global School -CBSE ; Goldenbee Global School Begur Campus Goldenbee Global School BTM layout ; Goldenbee Global School HoramavuGoodclassEdutech Pvt Ltd ; HELLO KIDS ; HELLO KIDS - CHAARVI ; HELLO KIDS - LAKSHYAM ;HELLO KIDS - SUNRISE ; HELLO KIDS – FUN ; Hello Kids - GlittersHELLO KIDS – GURUKUL ; HELLO KIDS - IMAGINATION STATION ; HELLO KIDS – KINDERJOY ; Hello Kids -Power ; INDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOL ; International Delhi Foundation school ; Jakir R Shah ; Jollykids Montessori ; Kingdom Public School ; Kids Space Academy ; Little Brains EM High school , Vijaywada ; Little Innovators Preschool, Varthur ; Little Innovators Preschool,Balagere ; Model English High School ; Montfort Higher Secondary School, Bamni ; Mr. Madhav Karekar; Mr. Satish Chandra P. ; NAGARJUNA SCHOOL ; Peas in Pod Preschool ; Prof. Dr. Sunil Kumar ; R. K. PUBLIC SCHOOL ; Rainbow Kiddies International Preschool RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL ; RODHA EDUCATIONAL SERVICE PRIVATE LIMITED ; Sahana Montessori School, Sindhanoor ; SajjalaVishveshwar ; Scrabble Bright School ; Swami Sahajanand College of Commerce & Management (Autonomous), Bhavnagar (Gujarat) ; SwithArk Kids International Preschool ; The Yenepoya School ; Tiny Tots Inter College ; The Preschool Olympiad ; Prof (Dr.) Amardeep Gupta ; Tiny Bunnys Preschool ; KinderFarm Preschool & Learning Academy ; Dr. Shailesh K. Patel,SAMPARKISU Pvt Ltd., Revathi Anisingaraju Winners Of World Business Conclave 2025 : A. Vijay Kumar; Channel Softech Pvt Ltd; Dr. Mohan Parthasarathy; EAGLESPEED Overseas Logistics; EdBunny; EVXPERTZ (Essential Vantage OPC Pvt. Ltd.); GlowBareSkin Luxe Private Limited; IGO Group; JK Traders; KSR Datavizon; Mindcool Counsellors Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Mudda Suresh Kumar Reddy; Mr. Subhasish Saha; Santosh J.; Shiva Padmanaban; Sonu Kumar Gupta; Star Vanety; Konda Siva Koti Reddy ; PratyoshDesaraju ; Lakshmi Priyanka Maddula ; Aravind Barla ; Mr. Divya Tej Sahu,SaMaa Healthcare Labs Winners Of World Women Icon 2025 : Asha Thomas; Adv. Kavita Pravin Thakur; Anu Ram; Aparna Padhy; Chandrani Chakraborty; Daisy Bastian; Divya Subramanian; Dr. Humera Jabeen; Dr. J. Mangayarkarasi; Dr. Jayalakshmi; Dr. Nuzhat Ahsan; D. Srilakshmi Reddy; Dr. Soya Nambiar; Dr. Deepthi Pendyala; Dr. Priyadarshini R.; Hima Bindu Rudrapaka; Jeevithapriya K; Lavanya N; Manvi Bali Misra; Moncy Varghese; Mrs. Naga Shwetha; Ms. Atiya Banu Yadullahi; Mathangi S; Ms. Melba Vas; Nisha Mathur; Packiaselvi J; Piyali Mukherjee; Prathima Rao; Priya Parashar; Ruhi Sayyad; Rachna Chakraborty; Saideepthi; Saija H. Thakker; Sanam Padmaja; Sasna K; Shabana Yasmi; Shanthi Reddy; Sheril Christopher; Shikha Jain; Sangeeta Upadhyaya; Sudeshna Appana; Sujata Pawar; Sukhada Dash; Tarra Venkatesh; Thulasisethu; V. Chandirakanta; Vaishali Joshi; Vijayavanitha; Vidya Acharya; Dr. Sumalini B. Swamy;Pratibha Baadurkar ; Rajalakshmi Kowshik ; Ms. Neha Agarwal ; Karishma Brahmo ; Sindhuja Parthasarathy ; Manickavalli Arumugam Enablers for the event were Image Planet, The Business Ascent, Hello Kids,School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Media Today, Lamehow, SS MPE Sports , Sha Consulting ; Little Odyssey Preschool ; Avinya Edutech Pvt Ltd To know more, visit – www.globaltriumphfoundation.com&www.thebusinessascent.com

