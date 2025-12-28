Left Menu

Empowering Border Areas: Punjab's Educational Renaissance

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized the vital role of higher education in border areas for nation-building and social development. He highlighted the importance of girls' education and called for improved infrastructure, policy interventions, and university collaboration to ensure equitable educational access in these strategic regions.

The pivotal role of higher education institutions in border areas was underscored by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during a significant conference held at Lok Bhavan, Punjab, in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Governor stressed the importance of educating girls in these regions, viewing it as instrumental for social progress and regional stability.

Addressing vice-chancellors and college principals, Kataria highlighted the need for targeted policies, academic support enhancements, and infrastructure improvements. He urged universities to adopt and mentor colleges in border areas, focusing on academic development, faculty training, and modern curricula exposure.

Discussions at the conference aimed at strengthening academic infrastructure and faculty capacity, and promoting research and innovation were key focal points. The dialogue also included exploring the potential for universities to extend campuses to border districts, bringing quality education closer to the students in these strategic areas.

