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Global Universities Unite for Equitable Health Solutions

Deakin University in Australia has partnered with Indian and Danish institutions to form the Research Alliance for Affordable Health (RAAH). This initiative focuses on addressing global health challenges through joint research, policy, and investment. The collaboration aims for sustainable, impactful solutions across climate change, technology-enabled health systems, and health education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:40 IST
Global Universities Unite for Equitable Health Solutions
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Deakin University, one of the top 1% globally ranked institutions from Australia, has joined forces with premier Indian and Danish institutions to confront global health challenges. This collaboration, known as the Research Alliance for Affordable Health (RAAH), aims to forge a comprehensive roadmap for accessible and fair healthcare.

Organized as a two-day roundtable in New Delhi, RAAH gathered experts from academia, government, philanthropy, and global health to discuss key research, policy, and investment priorities. The discussions aimed at shaping future initiatives in climate and health, technology-driven health systems, and professional medical education.

The alliance has set its sights on initiating multi-country projects that bridge research and policy. Key stakeholders such as the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are ensuring a unified approach to solving pressing health issues globally. This venture promises to harness AI, biotechnology, and health systems innovations for broad and equitable benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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