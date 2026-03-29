IRGC's Bold Threat: Western Universities as Targets After Strikes on Iranian Institutions
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns American and Israeli universities in West Asia could face retaliation for attacks on Iran's academic and cultural sites. Accusations of deliberate strikes on educational institutions and a call for urgent international action heighten regional tension.
- Country:
- Iran
In a provocative move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared on Sunday that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region might become legitimate targets. This declaration is a reaction to what the IRGC describes as aggressive strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian academic and cultural infrastructure.
The IRGC's statement, relayed through Iranian state media, condemned recent military actions, specifically highlighting an alleged bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran. The group accuses U.S.-Israeli forces of orchestrating a systematic campaign against Iranian educational institutions.
The IRGC advised people near these international campuses to maintain a safe distance, warning of potential retaliatory strikes unless the U.S. publicly condemns the attacks. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. and Israel of deliberately crippling Iran's scientific and cultural foundation through targeted strikes on prominent academic and research centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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