Severe Cold Wave Halts School Operations in Assam's Kamrup District

The Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam faces an extreme cold wave, causing schools to temporarily shut for a week. On Tuesday, the mercury dipped 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal in the state capital, prompting the district administration to prioritize student safety.

According to an official order, all government and provincialised schools will remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rain and fog, further contributing to these adverse conditions.

While schools will resume normal classes on January 7, the Inspector of Schools advised private institutions to act in the best interests of students. Despite disruptions, the cold spell has brought seasonal cheer for many, setting a perfect mood for New Year's celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)