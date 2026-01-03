Pioneering Education Hub for Differently-Abled in Solan

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh marked a significant step in education reform by laying the foundation for the Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans in Solan. The project, costing Rs 200 crore, strives to be a transformative hub for differently-abled individuals.

In addition to the educational focus, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for specialty healthcare facilities, including a trauma center at Solan Hospital and an additional Rs 5 crore for Civil Hospital Kandaghat. The initiative is part of a broader effort to build social security and empower vulnerable societies.

The Centre will provide quality education, housing for 300 children, sports facilities, and a new solar power project. A working women's hostel will also be constructed to aid the community further, funded with Rs 15.33 crore. The government offers scholarships and grants to assist differently-abled individuals financially, affirming its commitment to their welfare.