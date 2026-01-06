Bybit Empowers Sri Lankan Creators with Market Literacy Program

Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is launching an ambitious market literacy program targeted at Sri Lankan creators. In collaboration with Mastering the Markets, the initiative aims to boost financial literacy and responsible market understanding through a comprehensive 10-week educational course.

This fully sponsored program offers selected participants a structured curriculum that delves into market structure, technical analysis fundamentals, and disciplined decision-making. Applicants undergo a competitive selection process to ensure a commitment to educating both themselves and their communities.

Bybit's program not only covers digital asset markets but is designed to impart analytical skills applicable to global financial markets, enabling creators to produce informed and responsible financial content. This reflects Bybit's ongoing investment in educational engagement across Sri Lanka's creator ecosystem.

