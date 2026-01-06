Left Menu

Bybit Empowers Sri Lankan Creators with Market Literacy Program

Bybit, in partnership with Mastering the Markets, launches a 10-week fully sponsored market literacy program for Sri Lankan creators. The initiative aims to upskill participants on financial markets, focusing on responsible communication and technical analysis to foster accurate and insightful financial content creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:42 IST
Bybit Empowers Sri Lankan Creators with Market Literacy Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is launching an ambitious market literacy program targeted at Sri Lankan creators. In collaboration with Mastering the Markets, the initiative aims to boost financial literacy and responsible market understanding through a comprehensive 10-week educational course.

This fully sponsored program offers selected participants a structured curriculum that delves into market structure, technical analysis fundamentals, and disciplined decision-making. Applicants undergo a competitive selection process to ensure a commitment to educating both themselves and their communities.

Bybit's program not only covers digital asset markets but is designed to impart analytical skills applicable to global financial markets, enabling creators to produce informed and responsible financial content. This reflects Bybit's ongoing investment in educational engagement across Sri Lanka's creator ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes

 India
2
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
4
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026