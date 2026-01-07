Thoothukudi's Race Against Time: Reviving Mangrove Ecosystems

The Forest Department in Thoothukudi is taking significant steps to revive and expand the district's mangrove forests, a vital shield for both the environment and local livelihoods. Mangroves are crucial for protecting coastal habitats, reducing erosion, and supporting biodiversity.

These forests act as natural barriers against coastal erosion and storm surges, safeguarding roads and settlements. In addition, they are essential for marine biodiversity, serving as nurseries for fish and providing critical support to local fisheries, which are vital for the income of fishermen.

The dedication extends to carbon sequestration efforts, with the Tamil Nadu Shore Protection and Conservation Scheme planning further activities till 2030. A Detailed Project Report is underway, focusing on ecosystem restoration, invasive species removal, and hydrological improvements to maintain the mangrove's ecological balance.

